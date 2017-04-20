PSG aims to deploy cash

Mouton said a chunk of the cash pile would be used to back the separate listing of Curro’s fledgling tertiary education arm later in 2017.

He said PSG would also be investing further capital in power management services subsidiary Energy Partners, which could be listed on the JSE early in 2018.

Mouton noted that the bulk of the R134m spent on smaller investments in the past financial year was earmarked for the promising Energy Partners.

PSG will also be involved in two other listings in 2017 in the form of fast-growing farmer’s retailer Kaap Agri (where PSG-controlled Zeder is a major shareholder) and Gaborone-based fast-moving consumer goods distribution specialist CS Sales. CS Sales — held within PSG Alpha (which houses the company’s smaller investments) — could apply for a dual listing on the JSE and Botswana Stock Exchange.

Mouton also confirmed that PSG was investigating a sizeable new acquisition that would introduce a new strategic direction into the investment portfolio. "If we are successful, the deal will take a chunk of our capital."

In the past financial year PSG invested meaningfully in its existing portfolio — most notably the R669m pitched into the Curro rights offer.

The company also acquired 19.2-million shares in wealth management subsidiary PSG Konsult, gaining an additional 1.5% stake for R137m, and swapped its management fee arrangement at Zeder for a larger stake in the company.

PSG Alpha’s portfolio was bolstered significantly, too. The stake in education solutions specialist ITSI was increased from 47% to 61.8% in a R25m deal.

PSG Alpha also looked to complement the offering of Energy Partners by acquiring 100% of Dryden Combustion Company for R60m and hiking its stake in Refsols from 26% to 74% for R45m.

Dryden provides combustion products and services throughout southern Africa, and Refsols provides refrigeration products and services.

Vunani Securities analyst Anthony Clark said that since the PSG annual general meeting in June 2016 — when chairman Jannie Mouton was hawkish on the portfolio — the share price had risen 33% on the back of a 30% increase in the portfolio’s sum of the parts (SOTP) valued.

Looking ahead, Clark cautioned that PSG’s portfolio looked more uncertain given the dominance of Capitec, which accounted for nearly half the SOTP value.

"The other portfolio elements have promise, but they may not be enough to drive the SOTP higher into 2018 … if Capitec falters," he said.