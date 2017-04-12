Companies / Financial Services

MONEY LAUNDERING

Hong Kong fines Coutts bank for violating terrorist rules

The private bank failed to set up and maintain procedures targeting politically exposed customers

12 April 2017 - 05:21 AM Sumeet Chatterjee and Michelle Price
A man walks past a Coutts bank branch in London, the UK. Picture: REUTERS/NEIL HALL
A man walks past a Coutts bank branch in London, the UK. Picture: REUTERS/NEIL HALL

Hong Kong — The Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Tuesday it had ordered the local branch of private bank Coutts to pay a fine of HK$7m ($900,800) for breaching anti-money-laundering and counterterrorism rules.

The authority said the move followed an investigation that found Coutts had failed to set up and maintain procedures for determining between April 2012 and June 2015 if "its customers or the beneficial owners of its customers were politically exposed persons".

"Politically exposed persons" (PEPs) refers to people with a prominent public function whom regulators view as presenting a higher risk for potential involvement in bribery and corruption due to their position and the influence hold.

The private bank failed to follow up promptly on 'politically exposed persons alerts received from a commercially available database' 

The authority’s probe also found Coutts’s Hong Kong branch had failed to identify politically exposed persons despite relevant information being publicly available, it said in its order.

Furthermore, the private bank failed to follow up promptly on "PEP alerts received from a commercially available database" to which Coutts subscribed, the order said, adding that the firm had taken remedial measures to tackle the deficiencies identified.

Hong Kong authorities are under pressure from international bodies to clamp down on illegal money flows following a number of high-profile cases involving local firms including a corruption scandal that engulfed world soccer body Fifa in 2015.

The Panama Papers leak also drew attention to how wealthy individuals use offshore companies, many of them structured by intermediaries based in Hong Kong, to conceal assets.

The global anti-money laundering body, the Financial Action Task Force, is due to inspect Hong Kong’s anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist rules next year.

Royal Bank of Scotland sold the majority of Coutts’ international assets to Union Bancaire Privee in March 2015 after splitting the bank, best known as banker to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, into a British and a Swiss-based arm.

In February, Coutts was ordered to pay Sf6.5-million ($6.6m) by Swiss watchdog Finma for breaching money-laundering regulations in its relationships with scandal-tainted Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB.

Singapore’s central bank in December imposed a penalty of 2.4-million Singapore dollars ($1.7m) on Coutts due to money-laundering breaches also related to 1MDB.

Reuters

Citic and five former directors cleared of market infraction

Tribunal report notes Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission gave it a narrow mandate for probing misconduct at China’s largest conglomerate
Companies
1 day ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Pick n Pay cuts Smart Shopper rewards
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
JSE cancels suspicious trade in Gupta-owned ...
Companies
3.
Bank CEOs warn downgrade will hit job creation
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Old Mutual headhunts Vodacom’s Peter Moyo
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Peter Moyo appointed new CEO at Old Mutual’s ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

SIPHO PITYANA: Gupta colonialism
Opinion / On My Mind

Law agencies to investigate cases involving R97bn
National

LILY GOSAM: Why Zuma fired Gordhan and became Public Enemy No 1
Politics

Credit Suisse surprised by tax-evasion probe
Companies / Financial Services

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.