Alumni applaud Vunani academy for career boost

Alumni from the Vunani Securities Training Academy — among them First National Bank chief economist, Sizwe Nxedlana — have praised the programme for its significant influence on their careers and called on other companies to follow Vunani’s example in contributing to transformation in financial services.

"This programme has been the single most important contributor to the success of my career," said alumna Bonolo Magoro, an assistant portfolio manager at the Public Investment Corporation. Speaking at an alumni event last week, Magoro said the financial services industry needed other companies to do the same.

The academy trains previously disadvantaged graduates to become rated equity analysts. It was launched in 2004 by Kagiso Securities and taken over by Vunani after the group’s acquisition of Kagiso in 2010.

The academy has trained 23 analysts to date.

Among them are Philadelphia Makhanya, an economist at the Reserve Bank; Sejal Joshi, a research analyst at Momentum SP Reid and Lungile Luvuno, an investment analyst at Old Mutual Investment Group.

"There are many individuals who would do well in the securities and investment space, but never have the opportunity to break in. Once graduates have completed the programme, they become marketable," said Ethan Dube, group CEO of Vunani.

The one-year programme involved intensive on-the-job training and mentorship, and analysts were expected to write and present reports, said Arnold Werbeloff, senior analyst and head of the training academy.

Alumnus Dhersan Chetty, a portfolio manager at First Avenue Investment Management, said the programme empowered him to be a fully fledged equity analyst.