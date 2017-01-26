Protesting ANC Youth League (ANCYL) members stormed into an Absa branch in Durban on Thursday‚ demanding that the bank pay back money it claimed had been "looted from our people". About 150 ANCYL supporters protested at the bank’s branch on Anton Lembede (formerly Smith) Street in the Durban CBD — at one point they stormed into the branch‚ stating they were there to occupy the bank and not the street.

Clad in bright yellow shirts‚ the protesters demanded the bank pay back money "it looted from our people", following a leaked Public Protector draft report suggested that Absa pay back R2.25bn it received as part of alleged apartheid-era looting of state finances. Absa has denied any wrongdoing and said it has worked openly with the Public Protector’s office on the investigation.

Protests were also planned for Kokstad‚ in KwaZulu-Natal‚ but it was not possible to immediately confirm the turnout.

"We are here today to ask for the money that was stolen by Absa. Our plan is to disrupt Absa and occupy [it] until such time as the public coffers they have stolen are returned to government‚" said Thinta Cibane‚ ANCYL eThekwini regional secretary.

TMG Digital/The Times