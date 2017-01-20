Companies / Financial Services

Alexander Forbes shareholders approve ARC empowerment deal

20 January 2017 - 18:13 PM Staff Writer
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Shareholders of Alexander Forbes have approved a deal that will see African Rainbow Capital (ARC) become a strategic empowerment partner of the financial and risk services group. ARC will acquire 10% of Alexander Forbes’ wholly owned subsidiary, Alexander Forbes Limited, for net proceeds of R678.1m to be settled in cash.

Alexander Forbes Group CEO Andrew Darfoor said the investment by ARC in its African operations would accelerate the group’s vision to continue to build a globally distinctive pan-African financial services organisation.

"Going forward, the focus will be on conducting extensive market segmentation and research to enable us to create solutions that address our customer needs across retirement, financial planning, wealth creation and protection, and financial risk management," said Darfoor.

Johan van Zyl, co-CEO of ARC, welcomed the approval of the transaction by Alexander Forbes shareholders, describing it as a landmark investment by ARC which has a 10- to 20-year vision to build a South African base from which to expand into the rest of Africa. "For us, investing in Alexander Forbes is key to executing on that vision since the group is a recognised market leader in SA and selected markets in Africa," he said.

BUSINESS DAY TV: Challenging year ahead for healthcare industry

Alexander Forbes Health’s Roshan Bhana discusses the healthcare industry and the effect of the ageing profile of medical aid schemes
Companies
10 days ago

WATCH: Will consumers pay more for health insurance in 2017?

Roshan Bhana, head of Alexander Forbes Health discusses the findings of the its health diagnosis for 2016 and 2017
Companies
10 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Stals: lifeboat saved banking system
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Stassen rides indomitable Capitec’s rise
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Stals says public protector misquoted him in Absa ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Fire Pravin Gordhan as SAA is not transformed, ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
CHRIS STALS: Why the Reserve Bank gave Bankorp ...
Companies / Financial Services

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.