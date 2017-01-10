Sanlam CEO supports Johan Van Zyl
Ian Kirk, the CEO of Sanlam, says he is entirely comfortable reporting to his predecessor, Johan van Zyl, who will take over as Sanlam Group chairman just two years after stepping down as CEO.
"I’m supportive. I think it’s a good team," Kirk said on Monday, following last month’s announcement that Van Zyl would be group chairman come June. Van Zyl was CEO of Sanlam from 2003 until his retirement in June 2015.
"It’s about Sanlam. It’s not about Ian, it’s not about Johan," Kirk said. The board had asked him if he had any reservations about Van Zyl’s appointment, Kirk said.
King IV, the latest iteration of the corporate governance codes so named, recommends that a CEO should not become chairperson of a governing body until three complete years have passed from the end of the CEO’s tenure.
King IV principles were recommendations rather than rules, said Parmi Natesan, executive for the centre of corporate governance at the Institute of Directors in Southern Africa.
"The overarching consideration should be whether the principle has been achieved," Natesan said, referring to the code’s 7th principle, which requires that a governing body comprises the appropriate balance of knowledge, skills, experience, diversity and independence to discharge its governance role effectively.
Sanlam could not wait for a third year due to the fact that the current Sanlam chairman, Desmond Smith, also a former executive director at the company, had reached retirement age, Kirk said.
To tackle issues of independence, Sanlam had appointed Sipho Nkosi, who had served as an independent nonexecutive director on the board since 2006, as the lead independent nonexecutive director
While the current deputy chairman, Patrice Motsepe, was the board’s preferred candidate, Motsepe had declined and preferred to stay on as deputy, he said.
Additionally, Deloitte had held consultations with board members each year to test their independence, said group company secretary Sana-Ullah Bray.
Adrian Cloete, a portfolio manager at PSG, welcomed the appointment on the basis of Van Zyl’s successes as CEO.
"Considering [his] exemplary track record, his guidance on matters such as group strategy will be very valuable," Cloete said.
Corporate governance activist Theo Botha said that new CEOs needed space. Companies such as Sappi, SABMiller and Woolworths had demonstrated this, Botha said.
"[Van Zyl] could add tremendous value in any organisation; why should he go back to the organisation he left?"
Van Zyl will remain CEO of Ubuntu-Botho Investment Holdings, which holds a 14% stake in Sanlam. He is also a joint CEO of Ubuntu-Botho’s wholly owned subsidiary, African Rainbow Capital.
As chairman, Van Zyl will probably earn about R2.5m in directors’ fees in his first year.
