Global Credit Ratings upgrades PSG Konsult’s credit rating

13 July 2016 - 19:09 Staff Writer

WEALTH management specialist group PSG Konsult’s credit rating was upgraded by ratings agency Global Credit Ratings on Wednesday, the company said.

PSG Konsult’s long-term rating was upgraded to A- from BBB+ and its short-term rating to A1- from A2 previously.

The ratings agency also confirmed the outlook for the two ratings as stable. This is the highest credit rating PSG Konsult has received to date, PSG Konsult said.

The Stellenbosch-based group has R154bn in assets under management, according to an earlier report in Business Day.

