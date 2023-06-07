Companies / Energy

Renergen gets $750m in phase 2 funding

Helium and natural gas producer secures funding from the US International Development Finance Corporation

BL Premium
07 June 2023 - 20:36 Katharine Child

SA helium and natural gas producer Renergen has secured $500m (R9.5bn) in debt funding from the US International Development Finance Corporation, and a further $250m from Standard Bank for the construction of phase 2 of its Virginia Gas Project in the Free State.  

This will allow it to become a substantial liquefied natural gas (LNG) and helium producer in SA, which is sorely in need of energy and jobs. The company's share price closed 7.59% higher at R20.26 jumping almost 10% on the news. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.