Sasol has reinstated its half-year dividend. The firm has dished out a payout of R7 per share, despite reporting mixed results. Earnings before interest and tax remained in line with the prior period at R24.2bn. Business Day TV spoke to the company’s CEO, Fleetwood Grobler, for more detail on Sasol’s interim performance.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Sasol resumes interim dividend
Business Day TV speaks to Sasol CEO Fleetwood Grobler
