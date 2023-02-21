Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Sasol resumes interim dividend

Business Day TV speaks to Sasol CEO Fleetwood Grobler

21 February 2023 - 21:27
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Sasol has reinstated its half-year dividend. The firm has dished out a payout of R7 per share, despite reporting mixed results.  Earnings before interest and tax remained in line with the prior period at R24.2bn. Business Day TV spoke to the company’s CEO, Fleetwood Grobler, for more detail on Sasol’s interim performance.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Sasol makes headway towards clean aviation fuel

CEO says the ‘mixed results’ were supported by higher oil prices, but offset by operational difficulties in the mining and synfuels operations
Companies
9 hours ago

WATCH: Super Group thrives in tough times

Business Day TV speaks to Super Group CEO Peter Mountford
Companies
2 hours ago

WATCH: Amplats CEO Natascha Viljoen on the miner’s profit hit

Business Day TV talks to  Viljoen after miner posted a 38% plunge in annual profit
Companies
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Shoprite’s insurer loses appeal over injury claim
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Sibanye gets ready to battle for its right to ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Guardrisk caught up in another misappropriated ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Steinhoff shares tank after another ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Froneman slams New Century management as Sibanye ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.