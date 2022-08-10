Hungarian energy group MOL has transferred the transit fee for use of the Ukrainian section of the pipeline
SA industrial gas users say the most recent price increase by Sasol will see the price of gas almost double, which will ultimately adversely affect end consumers and the SA economy.
The Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa (IGUA-SA) said on Wednesday that it was “extremely concerned” about the 96% gas price increase (which will take the price of piped gas to R133 per gigajoule) that was announced last week by Sasol Gas, effective August 1...
Industry warns of dire consequences of Sasol’s 96% gas price increase
