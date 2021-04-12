Companies / Energy Renergen shares buoyant after it inks first direct helium sales deal The automotive-related contract will diversify its customer base, the group says BL PREMIUM

Natural gas and helium group Renergen, whose shares have more than doubled so far in 2021, has signed its first direct helium supply deal, allowing it to diversify its customer base from just wholesalers.

The “landmark transaction” will cause a substantial volume of helium from Phase 2 of Renergen’s Virginia Gas Project to be placed directly to the customer, the group said...