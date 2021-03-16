Scene
Renergen steps on the gas as wild-card well is on the money
Exciting developments enhance the investment case for the emerging gas and helium producer
16 March 2021 - 15:59
Unbeknown to most of the inhabitants of the sleepy town of Virginia in the Free State, it’s been a particularly exciting week for the area. That’s because in recent days there’s been not one but two noteworthy developments at the Virginia Gas Project — the country’s only holder of an onshore oil and gas production licence.
The first instalment of good news was when a wildcat well was drilled in a new part of the gas field — and it struck gas. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now