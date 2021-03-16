Companies / Energy Scene Renergen steps on the gas as wild-card well is on the money Exciting developments enhance the investment case for the emerging gas and helium producer BL PREMIUM

Unbeknown to most of the inhabitants of the sleepy town of Virginia in the Free State, it’s been a particularly exciting week for the area. That’s because in recent days there’s been not one but two noteworthy developments at the Virginia Gas Project — the country’s only holder of an onshore oil and gas production licence.

The first instalment of good news was when a wildcat well was drilled in a new part of the gas field — and it struck gas. ..