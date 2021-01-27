Companies / Energy Renergen contracts three firms for feasibility studies for Virginia gas project Phase 2, if it goes ahead, would see significantly larger quantities of LNG and liquid helium production BL PREMIUM

Renergen, an emerging natural gas and helium producer, has contracted with three companies to complete the feasibility studies for the second phase of its Virginia gas project.

The contracts relate to engineering studies and will culminate in the completion of the feasibility studies for the gas project’s phase 2 development. ..