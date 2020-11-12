Companies / Energy

Covid-19 is closing more oil refineries, particularly in the US

12 November 2020
London — Permanent refining capacity closures expected for 2020/2021 have risen to about 1.7-million barrels per day (bpd) as the Covid-19 pandemic hammers demand for oil products, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday.

About a dozen refinery closures have been announced in the past few months, the IEA said, with the bulk of capacity closures — over 1-million bpd — happening in the US.

“There were capacity shutdowns planned for 2020/2021 prior to Covid-19, but the bulk of the new announcements reflect pessimism about refining economics in a world suffering from temporary demand collapse and structural refining overcapacity,” the IEA said in its monthly report.

In 2019, global crude refining capacity stood at 102-million bpd, catering for 84-million bpd of refined oil products demand. That shrank to 76-million bpd in 2020 and is expected to be 80-million bpd in 2021, the IEA said.

This week, Royal Dutch Shell said it will halve crude processing capacity and cut jobs at its 500,000 bpd Pulau Bukom oil refinery in Singapore.

In Europe, Petroineos plans to mothball nearly half of its 200,000 bpd refinery at Grangemouth in Scotland, and Gunvor will shutter its 110,000 bpd Antwerp oil refinery in Belgium.

The outlook for refining remains mixed, with traditionally low-value naphtha and fuel oil possible bright spots in the new year, Vitol CEO Russell Hardy told the Reuters Commodity Trading Summit this week.

He said the 1.6-million to 1.7-million bpd of capacity closures already announced to take place by the end of 2021 to early 2022 could grow by a further 1-million bpd.

Plateauing fuel demand, tightening environmental rules and overseas competition have prompted several European and US refiners to opt for converting plants to produce biofuels.

Reuters

Oil demand not helped by vaccines in 2021 with stocks still high

Opec+ plans to cut supplies also add to the existing high stockpiles
Markets
4 hours ago

Aramco pays same dividend despite 45% plunge in profit

The oil giant paid a third-quarter dividend of $18.75bn even though it failed to generate enough cash to cover it
Companies
1 week ago

