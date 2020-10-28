News Leader
WATCH: What is in Ramaphosa’s green energy plan?
RMB infrastructure transactor Daniel Zinman talks to Business Day TV about the green energy plan
28 October 2020 - 09:27
President Cyril Ramaphosa says that government is planning to lessen the country’s dependence on Eskom and will be welcoming independently generated solar energy as a solution.
Business Day TV spoke to RMB Infrastructure Transactor Daniel Zinman about Ramaphosa’s green energy plan.
