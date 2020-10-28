Economy

News Leader

WATCH: What is in Ramaphosa’s green energy plan?

RMB infrastructure transactor Daniel Zinman talks to Business Day TV about the green energy plan

28 October 2020 - 09:27 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SEBASTIEN DECORET
Picture: 123RF/SEBASTIEN DECORET

President Cyril Ramaphosa says that government is planning to lessen the country’s dependence on Eskom and will be welcoming independently generated solar energy as a solution.

Business Day TV spoke to RMB Infrastructure Transactor Daniel Zinman about Ramaphosa’s green energy plan.

SA must flick the switch on Cyril Ramaphosa’s green energy plan

Streamlined processes, fair pricing and incentives for feeding back into the grid are key to success
Opinion
1 day ago

Dire state of economy no reason for SA not to invest in a greener, hi-tech future

Government incentives must be strengthened and carbon tax should be used to support green research & development
Opinion
1 day ago

Q&A: Global energy at tipping point

Covid-19 pandemic is a powerful catalyst for the energy shift, says Stephané Monier, CIO at Lombard Odier
Companies
5 days ago

Eskom eyes green funds to ease crippling debt

Funding likely to depend on Eskom reducing its carbon footprint
National
5 days ago

Eskom sees green shoots as turnaround progresses

The utility has ramped up maintenance from 3,000MW earlier in 2020 to close to 6,000MW now
National
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
SA on one-way ride to a debt crisis, warns ...
Economy
2.
WATCH: What to expect from the medium-term budget​
Economy
3.
IDC earmarks a role in SA’s recovery plan
Economy
4.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Finance minister Tito ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: Government and labour still poles apart ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.