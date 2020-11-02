France and SA are set to strengthen decades-long ties

I believe SA and France are two such kindred nations. What we stand for is shielding our citizens from the pandemic, whatever the cost. What we stand for is fostering sustainable and inclusive growth to ensure opportunities for everyone. What we stand for is giving our youth the means to achieve their ambitions.

I believe that tightening our bonds, developing new partnerships and increasing co-operation will allow both our countries to recover faster and emerge more strongly together. This is the purpose of my visit to SA, and I am honoured to be the first foreign minister to visit the country since the lockdown began.

I am fully committed to strengthening the partnership between our countries, as well as enhancing joint initiatives between Europe and the African continent as a whole.

The economic recovery plan recently announced by Ramaphosa, with a particular focus on infrastructure and energy, may lead to further promising steps for our economic co-operation. French companies are ready to take part in the upcoming public tenders and share their expertise and experience in public-private partnerships and long term financial and management schemes.

With SA trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel we will discuss the best ways to strengthen bilateral trade and economic relations between our two countries.

Joint initiative

I strongly believe we can go even further in our work together, developing new projects with European and African partners in the fields of energy, transportation, and technology.

Given the support of the French embassy and the French Development Agency, we can collaborate with business leaders and entrepreneurs at Digital Lab Africa, a joint initiative led by the SA Innovation hub Tshimologong Precinct.

In Cape Town, I will meet business representatives in the digital field, French-South African incubators and leaders of the French Tech initiative.

In Ouagadougou in 2017 Macron made our ambition very clear: what we want is an ever-closer economic partnership between equals across the African continent as a whole. Of course, SA holds a special place in our strategy because your country is a land of promise and opportunity. We are, after all, already working closely together and developing fruitful co-operation in the field of education, new technologies, culture, industry and security affairs.

SA is a key stakeholder for stability, sustainability and economic development. We share the same commitment to equality, human rights and multilateralism. And in terms of the Paris Accord, we share a common agenda to fight climate change, protect biodiversity and build a better world for our children.

We have reached a new stage in the relationship between France and SA. It is not about forgetting or denying a common history but about building upon what we have already achieved, to aim even higher. I look forward to the future of our relationship.

• Riester is French minister for trade & economic attractiveness.