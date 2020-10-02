Companies / Energy

Sasol agrees to sell part of Lake Charles for $2bn

Sasol to form a joint venture with LyondellBasell, which will then own half of the Lake Charles base chemicals business

02 October 2020 - 07:57 Karl Gernetzky
Sasol's Lake Charles Chemicals Plant in the US. Picture: SUPPLIED

Chemicals and energy group Sasol has entered into a $2bn (R33bn) agreement to sell part of its Lake Charles business to multinational chemicals group LyondellBasell.

If approved by Sasol shareholders, LyondellBasell would pick up 50% of the Lake Charles base chemicals business, and the two parties would form a joint venture.

Sasol has grappled with cost overruns at Lake Charles in recent years, while 2020 has delivered an explosion at the facility, a hurricane, and a slumping oil price due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sasol had total debt of R189.7bn in its year to end-June, which compares unfavourably with its market capitalisation of R80.4bn on Friday morning.

The transaction, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2020, “represents a significant step for Sasol in achieving its financial and strategic objectives by reducing net debt and rapidly shifting the company’s portfolio towards speciality chemicals,”  Sasol said.

“LyondellBasell is the ideal partner to ensure the success of these world-class assets with its deep expertise in commodity chemicals,” said Sasol CEO Fleetwood Grobler.

“This investment represents a unique opportunity to bring together the best of both companies and create deep, long-term value while immediately realising the many benefits of new, strategically located, world-scale assets,” said LyondellBasell CEO Bob Patel.

Sasol, whose share has fallen by more than three quarters over the past two years, said it was still working on a rights offer of up to $2bn in the first six months of 2021.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Sasol says hurricane did not cause flooding damage at Lake Charles

Chemicals and energy group Sasol says early reports indicate Hurricane Laura has not resulted in flooding damage or damage to process equipment at ...
1 month ago

Sasol shutters Lake Charles plant due to Hurricane Laura

Damage or delay at Lake Charles  will put pressure on Sasol, which has already suffered setbacks at the project
1 month ago

Sasol prepares R35bn rights issue​​ as ordeal for shareholders continues

With debt now nearing the R200bn level, the group thinks its prudent to say that there will be an equity raise, though only in 2021
1 month ago

