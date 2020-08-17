Sasol aims at rights issue of up to $2bn in 2021 to cut debt

Chemicals and energy group Sasol intends to pursue a rights offer of up to $2bn (R34.7bn) in the first six months of 2021, as it battles to reduce a debt pile that exceeds its market capitalisation.

Sasol had a market value of R91.7bn as of Monday morning, but total debt rose 45% to R189.7bn in its year to end-June.

The group was pummelled by a weaker rand and a falling oil price during the year, and wrote down its businesses by R111.6bn to reflect a deterioration in the global economic outlook.

Sasol fell into a R91.27bn loss for its year to end-June, from profit of R6.07bn previously, and intends to pursue the rights offer in the second half of its 2021 financial year.

The amount that would be raised will depend on its programme of asset disposals and cost-cutting, the group said.

“Financial year 2020, which we indicated would be our peak gearing period, saw our stretched balance sheet come under significant pressure initially with the collapse in the brent crude oil price to 21-year lows and then the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said CEO Fleetwood Grobler.

“The virus spurred a sudden drop in commodity prices, while also suppressing product demand and causing general economic decline,” he said.

Sasol’s share has more than halved so far in 2020, with the group also under pressure from cost overruns at its Lake Charles facility in the US, as well as an explosion at that facility in January.

