Sasol prepares R35bn rights issue​​ as ordeal for shareholders continues Fuel and chemicals group reports a full-year loss

The ordeal for Sasol shareholders is set to continue as the fuel and chemicals group swung into a full-year loss and will now prepare to execute a rights issue to pay down almost R200bn in debt.

In an earnings report that showed the extent of damage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the oil price collapse, Sasol — which sells fuel made from coal at the same regulated price as those that import and refine crude — swung into a R91.3bn loss after writing down the value of its assets by R112bn, the bulk of which related to its Lake Charles chemical project in the US.