Sasol prepares R35bn rights issue as ordeal for shareholders continues
Fuel and chemicals group reports a full-year loss
17 August 2020 - 23:49
The ordeal for Sasol shareholders is set to continue as the fuel and chemicals group swung into a full-year loss and will now prepare to execute a rights issue to pay down almost R200bn in debt.
In an earnings report that showed the extent of damage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the oil price collapse, Sasol — which sells fuel made from coal at the same regulated price as those that import and refine crude — swung into a R91.3bn loss after writing down the value of its assets by R112bn, the bulk of which related to its Lake Charles chemical project in the US.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now