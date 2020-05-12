Carol Paton Editor at Large
Economy

State energy group wants to take 25% of the fuel levy

CEF is not looking for a bailout, but is in the process of restructuring the group, MPs told

12 May 2020 - 18:54 Carol Paton
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The Central Energy Fund (CEF), the government’s holding company in the energy sector, presented its strategic plan to parliament on Tuesday, unveiling a wish list for more capital and a share of government tax revenues.

The CEF group includes PetroSA, the Strategic Fuel Fund, the African Exploration and Mining Finance Corporation, iGas and the Petroleum Agency of SA (PetroSA).

CEF chair Monde Mnyande said the CEF is not looking for a bailout but is in the process of restructuring the group. In particular, PetroSA — which in recent years has made heavy losses — needs capital to restructure.

The CEF proposal comes while the fiscus is under enormous pressure with a likely budget deficit for the fiscal year of more than 10%. Ratings agencies and investors as well as finance minister Tito Mboweni have repeatedly emphasised that bailouts for state-owned companies are a drag on public finances.

Acting group CEO Lufuno Makhuba said that the CEF faces three choices on PetroSA: do nothing, which would lead to the collapse of the group; close down the company at an associated cost of R13bn and an impact on the Eastern Cape economy; or restructure the entity, for which R15bn is required.

The CEF also wants the government to take over PetroSA’s rehabilitation liability of R8bn, which it has been unable to fully fund.

Restructuring would involve inviting strategic partners to assist with refinery operations, divesting from upstream blocks and investing in downstream activities. PetroSA has a gas-to-liquids refinery in Mossel Bay and is involved in oil and gas exploration, which is largely responsible for the heavy losses it has incurred.

Makhuba said that to support the turnaround of the group the CEF wants 25% of the fuel levy to be directed from the National Treasury to fund its infrastructure and growth projects as well a share of carbon tax raised to fund new energy initiatives such as biofuels.

The Transnet pipeline should be transferred to the CEF, the strategic plan reads, and the group should be designated to execute liquefied natural gas projects.

The CEF would also like to bring in strategic equity partners.

patonc@businesslive.co.za

Central Energy Fund fills all vacant CEO positions

Without permanent CEOs state-owned group of companies struggled to fulfil its mandate for years
National
1 day ago

Fuel prices to fall substantially on Wednesday as lockdown continues

International oil prices have been ravaged by the effects of the coronavirus on economic activity
National
1 week ago

Gwede Mantashe’s answers over solar heaters highlights gross state incompetence

Taxpayers’ money recklessly wasted due to indifference and lack of planning and failed governance model
Opinion
1 month ago

Bogeyman: Why is everyone so scared of Gordhan?

The EFF has banded together with the ‘radical economic transformation’ faction of the ANC in an onslaught on public enterprises minister Pravin ...
Features
2 months ago

Most read

1.
PODCAST | Economic news of the week: SA is fast ...
Economy
2.
BNP Paribas sees below-target SA inflation paving ...
Economy
3.
Government and unions talk about new offer
Economy
4.
Covid-19 grant payments to start in May
Economy
5.
Reserve Bank reduces overnight repo auctions as ...
Economy

Related Articles

State’s Strategic Fuel Fund to finance exploration in South Sudan

National

PetroSA reports record R14.5bn loss

Archive

Documents in suspension battle reveal PetroSA’s financial disaster

Archive

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.