National

Fuel prices to fall substantially on Wednesday as lockdown continues

International oil prices have been ravaged by the effects of the coronavirus on economic activity

30 April 2020 - 20:28 Andrew Linder
Picture: THE TIMES
Picture: THE TIMES

The price of both 93 and 95 octane petrol will drop by R1.74/l on Wednesday, the central energy fund said late on Friday.

“The average international product prices for petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin decreased during the period under review,” the fund said in a statement, adding that the rand also firmed against the dollar.

Diesel with a 0.05% sulphur content will go down by R1.61/l and the higher grade by R1.56/l.

International oil prices have been ravaged by the effects of the coronavirus on economies, with Brent crude down more than 62% since the start of the year. Most major producers have agreed to cut production but it may be too little too late as global storage space is fast running out.

With many countries in lockdown, fuel demand is extremely low, adding to the pressure on prices.

The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin will drop bu R2.23/l, with the retail equivalent to come down by R2.97/l.

Liquid petroleum gas is going down by R2.62/kg.

In Gauteng, the price of 95 octane fuel will be R12.22/l, the lowest since September 2016.

Oil price lifts on signs of a slowing rise in stocks

But storage concerns are weighing on markets with the International Energy Agency warning that global capacity could reach its maximum by mid-June
Markets
8 hours ago

Oil rises on lower than expected US glut

The price has also been buoyed by signs that demand is starting to pick up
Markets
13 hours ago

Car dealers expected to open as lockdown restrictions eased

Motor dealers hope to start opening their doors for vehicle sales on Friday ‘under specific directions’, which have yet to be clarified
Economy
6 hours ago

Most read

1.
Race controversies hang over Ramaphosa’s relief ...
National
2.
Julius Malema’s family lives on estate owned by ...
National
3.
Molefe and Singh may have sleepless nights as NPA ...
National
4.
Solidarity and AfriForum lose bid against race ...
National
5.
Exercise allowed, but still no tobacco products ...
National

Related Articles

SA seeks to borrow R95bn from IMF, Brics Bank and World Bank

Economy

Motor industry revs up for its return to work

Economy

Easing of lockdown will open the gates to about 1.5-million workers

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.