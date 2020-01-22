How BP’s new boss aims to expand climate targets

BP will have to rely on revenue from an expanding oil and gas business to fund its green ambitions while maintaining the generous dividends that keep investors on board.

Some industry experts say that business model may not be sustainable in a low-carbon future. They also point out that BP’s emissions are rising, as its oil and gas exploration and production activity expands, while it spends just a fraction of its investment pot on renewables and low-carbon technologies.

“Looney is coming in at a crucial moment for the oil sector,” said Morgan Stanley’s global oil analyst Martijn Rats.

“Over the next decade, companies like BP will need to maintain supply of oil and gas, for which demand is continuing to grow. That will require ongoing investment. At the same time, they will need to prepare for a decarbonised future.

“All the while, their investors will ask them to keep up these large dividend payments. Balancing these three demands will be the key challenge.”

Beyond carbon?

Looney, who is known for his energetic management style, wants to go beyond the carbon reduction targets that were set by Dudley in 2019 and limited to emissions from BP’s own operations.

The new targets are likely to encompass, for the first time, emissions from the fuels and products sold, known as Scope 3, which account for nearly 90% of BP’s total emissions, according to the sources.

BP’s current targets are to reduce emissions from its own operations to net zero by 2025, equivalent to cutting 3.5-million tons of CO 2 compared with 2016. It also agreed in a resolution adopted by shareholders to align its business with the 2015 Paris climate agreement goals.

It is unclear what reduction targets the company could set for its Scope 3 emissions. The goals are however expected to be detailed at a strategy day later this year, the sources said.

Dudley, who became CEO almost a decade ago after the Deepwater Horizon rig disaster in the Gulf of Mexico that drove BP to the brink of bankruptcy, had long resisted setting Scope 3 targets, arguing the company could not control how its fuels were being used.

While Looney receives a financially solid company, he faces fierce pressure from shareholders and activists to do more to meet UN-backed goals to limit global warming. In Britain in particular, BP faces regular protests and calls for boycotts.

Europe’s top oil firms have all set carbon reduction goals of various breadth. Scope 3 targets could align BP with its most climate-progressive rivals: Repsol, which aims become a net zero-carbon company by 2050; Shell which has set out an “ambition” to halve Scope 3 emissions by 2050; and Total.

US majors have lagged their European rivals, with Chevron setting limited reduction targets and ExxonMobil having no targets.

Structural overhaul

Looney, who joined BP in 1991 as a drilling engineer before rising through the ranks, is also considering overhauling the company’s traditional structure, aiming to reduce costs as the outlook for oil and gas prices and consumption remains uncertain.

The idea being explored of merging parts of its upstream and downstream operations is driven by the fact that they share similar management objectives such as safety, cost efficiency and reduction of carbon emissions, according to the sources.

Under the proposed changes, BP would also form a unit focused on its rapidly growing retail, marketing and power businesses. These businesses are expected to be central in the energy transition as customers switch to electric vehicles and global demand for electricity is set to soar in the next decades.

Rival Shell carried out a shake-up in 2016, establishing its integrated gas division as a separate segment after the acquisition of BG Group that sharply expanded its liquefied natural gas business (LNG).

France’s Total created a gas, renewables and power division in 2016 as it prepared to expand it LNG and low-carbon operations, spinning off parts of its upstream operations.

Energy companies see natural gas as vital for the energy transition, replacing more polluting coal in power generation.

‘Balanced by reality’

Since being announced as Dudley’s successor in October, Looney has shuttled around the world, visiting staff, partners and governments in BP’s main hubs, from India and Azerbaijan to Senegal. He has also met investors, consultants, bankers and environmental groups.

“BP needs to be a willing and enthusiastic participant in the energy transition,” said Alasdair McKinnon, manager at The Scottish Investment Trust, which holds shares in the oil major.

“But this needs to be balanced by the current reality of the economics of the low-carbon technologies” that are generally less profitable than oil and gas, he said.