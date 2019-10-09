Companies / Energy

WATCH: What role will renewable energy play in power generation master plan?

Business Day TV spoke to SA Wind & Energy Association CEO Ntombifuthi Ntuli about the IRP and how renewable energy is likely to fit in

09 October 2019 - 08:16 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/PETKOV
The revised Integrated Resource Plan will be presented to the cabinet next week. Mineral resources and energy minister, Gwede Mantashe made the announcement at Windaba, adding that the plan will make room for all.

Ntombifuthi Ntuli, CEO of the SA Wind & Energy Association, spoke to Business Day TV about green energy’s role within the power mix.

