WATCH: More bad news from Eskom

29 November 2018 - 09:25 Business Day TV
Eskom’s interim profit has plunged by 89% and it has warned that things are likely to get worse — as constrained coal supply and poor plant performance increase the risk of load shedding.

Finance costs have climbed by 28%, even though liquidity has improved, with 73% of the funding for the 2018-2019 financial year secured.

Eskom chair Jabu Mabuza has alluded to bold steps needed to save the company.

Eskom CFO Calib Cassim joins Business Day TV to discuss the interim results and how the embattled state-owned enterprise plans to navigate the next six months.

