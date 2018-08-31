WATCH: What Eskom will do now that the impasse is over

Eskom and the unions have finally reached a wage deal. The three-year agreement includes a 7.5% increase for year one, and a 7% increase for years two and three, as well as a one-off cash payment of R10,000 after tax for all employees.

Housing allowances would rise in line with inflation.

Eskome says that now the standoff is over it can focus on the future.

The utility’s spokesperson, Khulu Phasiwe, spoke to Business Day TV about the protracted negotiations and final agreement.