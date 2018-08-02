Companies / Energy

Vivo Energy declares maiden dividend, but warns of risks in Morocco

02 August 2018 - 09:10 Robert Laing
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Vivo Energy, which listed on the Johannesburg and London stock exchanges in May, declared a maiden interim dividend of one US cent on Thursday.

The group, which owns more than 1,800 Shell service stations across 15 African countries and is in the process of buying about 300 Engen garages in nine countries outside of SA, reported revenue grew 14% to $3.7bn in the six months to end-June.

Net income, however, declined 1% to $71m.

Measured in millions of litres of petrol, diesel and lubricants sold, Vivo grew 4% to 4.6-billion litres.

Under the "risks and uncertainties" section of the interim results Vivo released on Thursday was a warning that the Moroccan government, under pressure from consumer activism, was considering re-introducing fuel price regulation, which was halted in 2015.

Morocco contributed 22% of Vivo’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) during the first half of its 2018 financial year, down from 29% in its 2017 financial year.

Regarding the Engen deal, Vivo CEO Christian Chammas said in the results statement that the group was making progress in getting regulatory and anti-trust approval in various countries.

"We continue to work on the final outstanding items whilst discussing the timing of completion with Engen."

Among the highlights of the reporting period, Vivo listed opening the Ivory Coast’s first KFC outlet at a Shell service station.

JSE upbeat over result of cost-cutting

The bourse’s holding company, JSE Ltd, expects its 2018 half-year earnings to show a vast improvement
Companies
15 days ago

Vitol launches Viva Energy float in Australia’s biggest IPO in four years

Viva, Vitol’s Australian refinery and fuel supply network, has a market capitalisation tipped at A$5bn on listing; the offer will be priced between ...
Companies
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
BREAKING NEWS: Impala Platinum to cut 13,000 jobs ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Gemfields site in Ethiopia is invaded, ransacked ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff hands in final report on falsified ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Siza Mzimela appointed acting CEO of recently ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Pay television market set for radical change
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.