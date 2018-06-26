Changes allow Shell to squeeze more gas out of North Sea

London — Royal Dutch Shell approved its second North Sea project in six months, greenlighting a natural gas field that it considered uneconomical to produce from six years ago.

The Anglo-Dutch major, along with partner Exxon Mobil, plans to produce from two wells in the Fram field in the central North Sea by 2020. Deep cost cuts following crude’s decline and connecting smaller oil and gas pools to bigger projects are allowing Shell and other drillers to squeeze more out of their North Sea assets.

"When your back’s to the wall, you’ve got to respond," Steve Phimister, head of Shell’s UK exploration and production unit, said in Aberdeen, Scotland. "We’ve come a heck of a long way, but I still see a lot more we can be doing."

Shell, which abandoned Fram’s gas and condensate resources earlier this decade after determining the field was not big enough to be commercially viable, is finding a way to turn the project, and the region, into a money maker. The company may take several more decisions in the North Sea in 2018 because of improved economics, Phimister said.

Deepwater projects

The Fram wells would be profitable with oil below $40 a barrel, he said. That is in line with CEO Ben van Beurden’s requirement that all new deepwater projects will only be approved if they make money at that oil price level.

Shell will connect Fram to a processing facility called Shearwater, also operated by Shell, from where the gas will be sent to shore. Companies can avoid some large costs associated with developing new fields by using existing infrastructure from nearby hubs. That makes profitable smaller reservoirs, where payouts can be too tiny to justify an investment.

The two wells at Fram will produce up to 13,000 barrels a day of oil equivalent, Phimister said. That would add about 10% to the company’s output in the UK North Sea.

The government said there are hundreds of small pools like Fram yet to be developed.

While companies have been connecting smaller fields to existing infrastructure for years, Phimister said the response to the oil price crash made it more viable. Shell has cut costs throughout the company since 2014 by reducing staff and using technology such as artificial intelligence to predict when equipment will break down.

Phimister expects Shell to greenlight "a couple more" projects in the North Sea in 2018.

In January the company said it would redevelop the Penguins field in the northern North Sea. Prior to that announcement, Shell had not approved a new North Sea project in six years and was selling assets.

It also has a 50% stake in the Alligin field, which operator BP has committed to develop. Shell will spend $600m-$800m across its UK projects annually.

This "is a great example of an operator and supply chain working together to create a competitive project", Phimister said.

