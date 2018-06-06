Companies / Energy

PREEMPTIVE RIGHT

Glencore and PIC in joint bid for Chevron

06 June 2018 - 05:07 Lutho Mtongana and Pericles Anetos
The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) could emerge as a 50% partner alongside Glencore in a joint bid for Chevron SA’s $900m worth of assets, which include a refinery and a network of 800 Caltex service stations in two countries.

While a bid by Chinese energy giant Sinopec for Chevron SA has already been approved by the competition authorities, Glencore and the PIC are to exercise a preemptive right held by Chevron’s empowerment partner, Off the Shelf, headed by Mashudu Ramano.

The PIC, which manages almost R2-trillion of the government pension and other funds, is a large empowerment player in the economy with a mandate that includes a commitment to economic transformation.

The refinery is a 100,000-barrel-a-day plant in Cape Town and the petrol stations are located in SA and Botswana.

In response to questions the PIC said on Monday that it had not made an investment decision on the transaction, but did not confirm or deny that it was looking into it.

In 2017 Chevron SA agreed to sell its 75% holding to Sinopec for $900m (about R11bn) and was announced as a preferred bidder.

The remainder of Chevron SA is owned by a consortium of black economic empowerment (BEE) shareholders and an employee trust.

Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel extracted a number of public interest commitments out of Sinopec to approve the deal, including a R6bn capital investment. It is not known whether Patel will be able to extract the same conditions from the new bidders for the deal to go ahead.

Business Day understands that the PIC’s involvement is dependent on it securing approval from the Government Employees Pension Fund, the PIC’s biggest client, a board seat and a minimum five-year lock-in period for Glencore, among other conditions.

Chevron said in a statement that as a matter of policy the group did not comment on commercial matters.

Sinopec did not reply to questions seeking comment.

A Glencore spokeswoman declined to comment and Off the Shelf was not available for comment.

Glencore looks set to beat Sinopec to buy Chevron’s SA assets in $1bn deal

The changing of the guard in the ANC and Cyril Ramaphosa’s appointment as president of SA mean Glencore’s bid is now favoured, sources say
Companies
15 days ago

Sinopec and Chevron deal gets green light

The Chinese oil giant wins regulatory approval for its $900m bid but must meet conditions
Companies
2 months ago

NGOs want Exxon and Chevron kicked off anti-corruption extractive industries body

Trump announced in November the US would exit the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative; as US companies are undermining the body’s ...
Companies
3 months ago

