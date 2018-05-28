Nigerian oil hub Ladol looks to raise capital to expand facilities

Lagos — Ladol, a logistics hub for the offshore oil industry in Lagos, Nigeria, is mulling a stock market listing and corporate bonds to expand its facilities and attract more business from large production companies.

Family-owned Ladol, where Samsung Heavy Industries is completing the construction of one of the world’s largest floating rigs for Total SA, will look to raise capital over the next two years, says its MD.

"We are very open" to tapping public equity and debt markets, Amy Jadesimi said, without disclosing how much she wanted to issue. "The Nigerian Stock Exchange has done a lot to restructure in the past few years to make themselves attractive to a company like ours, so we will definitely consider that. We will consider listing on the bond market too."

Ladol aims to build more infrastructure on its roughly 100ha free trade zone on an island across Apapa, Lagos’s main port.

Total’s $4bn Egina floating production, storage and offloading vessel is docked at Ladol. Construction of the unit, which is designed to hold 2.3-million barrels of oil, began in South Korea before it was shipped to Ladol in January for the final stages. It is scheduled to set sail in July for the Egina deepwater field, which is about 130km off the Niger River delta coastline and will produce 200,000 barrels a day.

The project is seen as a test of the Nigerian government’s drive to build an oil services industry and get more international companies to use local support firms. Previously, Samsung and other shipbuilders would have done all the work outside of Nigeria, Jadesimi said.

"The impact this has in terms of Nigeria being seen as a place where you can carry out challenging, high-value projects is really important. It’s critical to show we can do it," she said.

Jadesimi, whose family and other investors have put about $500m into Ladol in the past decade, said the firm would probably seek to work on two more upcoming floating units: those for the Bonga South West and Zabazaba-Etan fields, both off the coast of Nigeria.

Royal Dutch Shell is set to make a final investment decision on the former in 2018, while Eni SpA will develop the latter. Each unit will pump about 150,000 barrels daily, almost a tenth of Nigeria’s crude production a day.

"We are waiting and hoping in the next month or two to have a clearer indication of what is going to happen with those," Jadesimi said.

Bloomberg