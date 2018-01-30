Companies / Energy

AIIM acquires minority stake in Ghana’s Amandi Energy

30 January 2018 - 14:19 Alistair Anderson
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

On Tuesday, African Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM), a member of Old Mutual Alternative Investments, acquired a minority stake in the Amandi Energy, an independent power producer (IPP), plant in Ghana.

The investment in Amandi is financed through its third pan-African focused fund, African Infrastructure Investment Fund 3 (AIIF3), which invests primarily in power, transportation and energy infrastructure in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Located near Aboadze in Western Ghana, Amandi is an approximately 200MW dual-fuel, combined-cycle power plant currently under construction for a total cost of $550m. AIIF3 is acquiring the entire shareholding of the Rontom Trust, a vehicle affiliated with the project founders.

The Amandi IPP plant is also owned by Endeavor Energy, Amandi Founder Group, Aldwych, Pan African Infrastructure Development Fund 2 managed by Harith General Partners, and ARM-Harith Infrastructure Fund.

Olusola Lawson, investment director and head of West Africa at AIIM said: "As infrastructure investors committed to having a positive and sustainable impact on the communities we operate in, we’re pleased to be involved with the Amandi IPP. When operational, this project will add another 200MW of capacity to the grid and help the country meet its growing energy needs."

Ghana is reforming its power sector; AIIM Funds have previously invested in the landmark Cenpower Kpone IPP in Ghana, which reached financial close in 2014.

This is the fifth investment made through AIIF3. The other investments were in Starsight Power Utility, an energy services company in Nigeria; AIIM Hydroneo, a pan-African hydro-power development platform; DSM Corridor Group, a specialist, dry bulk terminal operator in Tanzania; and Albatros Energy Mali, a 90MW thermal power station.

Morocco capitalises on early lead in renewables

The fossil-fuel poor country’s expertise counts in the sub-Saharan market as it expands south, writes Siona Jenkins
World
8 months ago

Norway finds the fattest returns in Africa’s financial industry

The $2bn fund is concentrating its investments in sub-Saharan Africa’s financial institutions because the sector is ‘well organised, pays a ...
World
8 months ago

How Ghana plans to resuscitate its deficit-ridden energy sector

President Nana Akufo-Addo blames his predecessor’s energy policies for ‘gargantuan debt’ and insists on a complete overhaul to become energy efficient
World
10 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Viceroy Research names its new target: Capitec ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Curro appoints deputy president’s brother as ...
Companies
3.
Racist incident blamed as Spur takes sales hit
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Property firms allay Cape water fears
Companies / Property
5.
Credit lines reopened to Eskom but concern still ...
Companies / Energy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.