Anoj Singh signed secret R400m raising fee at Eskom

19 January 2018 - 05:40 Stephan Hofstatter and Sikonathi Mantshantsha
Anoj Singh. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Anoj Singh. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

Suspended Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh signed a secret deal binding the cash-strapped utility to pay a R400m "signature fee" to an obscure offshore entity for raising a $2bn loan from China to build or refurbish power stations.

Correspondence seen by Business Day suggests that officials in Eskom’s finance and legal divisions suspected the fee might be a disguised kickback.

Eskom was invoiced for a portion of the fee, but it has not been disbursed.

In entering into this transaction with Huarong Energy Africa in March 2017, Singh ignored legal advice by an independent law firm and other officials in the power utility, who said the terms were onerous and "ambiguous at best".

Documents, including a "term sheet", signed by Singh, a legal opinion from law firm White & Case and correspondence among Eskom officials — all seen by Business Day — suggest proper supply chain and approval processes were not followed and that the transaction could be deemed unlawful, raising the spectre of a  rerun of the Trillian and McKinsey debacle.

S&P warns of ‘clear danger’ that Eskom could default on its debt

Malusi Gigaba says the state of Eskom ‘keeps him awake at night’ while Goldman Sachs says it is the biggest single risk to SA’s ...
17 hours ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Eskom sits tight as its debt default looms

Eskom executives are doing nothing — leaving it to the government to step in
1 day ago

Eskom in secret talks on golden handshake for Koko

Parties are said to be close to agreement in secret talks to eject controversial executive Matshela Koko
1 day ago

