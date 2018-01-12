Eskom continues to block Daniels in McKinsey-Trillian aftermath

Daniels’s suspension notice was served on her by Eskom’s acting CEO, Sean Maritz, on the day he was appointed to that position. This was two days after Daniels had personally served a letter of demand on global consultancy McKinsey and the Gupta-linked Trillian consultancy to recover R1.6bn that had been irregularly paid to them by Eskom.

The initial suspension was withdrawn by Eskom in December. But Daniels was issued with a new suspension notice on the same day.

"I have still not been charged with anything, nor appeared in a disciplinary hearing," Daniels told CCMA commissioner Prince Kekana. She said that Eskom had never suffered any losses on the R66,000 team-building exercise.

The utility informed her at the 11th hour that it would not pay for the excursion as it was not budgeted for.

"I then paid it out of my own pocket because I was concerned about the wellbeing of my team," she said under cross-examination by advocate Itai Gwanza, representing Eskom.

She said the team-building was needed because some staff members felt neglected.

Daniels told Kekana that the real reason for her suspension was to sabotage Eskom’s interests on her attempts to recover the R1.6bn illegally paid to McKinsey and Trillian. Before her suspension, Eskom had suspended at least four executives who were implicated in the irregular payment, including chief financial officer Anoj Singh and group capital executive Prish Govender. Govender was last week reinstated in his job, with Eskom saying he had been cleared of any wrongdoing.

McKinsey has offered to pay back the money after it emerged that Eskom did not have Treasury approval to enter into the contract. Eskom has also admitted that it did not have any contract with the politically connected Trillian.

