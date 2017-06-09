Sasol ramping up output at Shondoni coal mine

The initial budget was R15.79bn, but some projects are coming in below budget.

Sasol Mining is 80%-owned by Sasol and the remainder by WIPHold, Mining Women Investments, communities and employees.

Kgatle said the reason for the investment programme was that the Twistdraai, Brandspruit, Middelbult and Syferfontein reserves were reaching the end of their lives, representing about 60% of total capacity.

Thubelisha, now complete, will produce 10.5-million tonnes a year at full production and cost R3.4bn. Impumelelo will achieve 10.5-million tonnes a year at the completion of phase two in June 2019. Its budget is R5.6bn. Tweedraai will produce 2.5-million tonnes a year at a budgeted cost of R1.4bn. Its phase two was completed in September 2015.

Twistdraai will be fully transitioned to Thubelisha by the end of this year. Phase two of Impumelelo is under way.

At Shondoni, materials handling has been commissioned and decline shaft sinking was completed in April. Tweedraai has completed shaft access development and was delivered on time and on budget.

More than 90% of the 3,300 workforce is South African.

Kgatle said rehabilitation was an important aspect of the programme, involving demolition of buildings and vegetation.