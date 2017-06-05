Eskom's proposed 20% price hike will severely hurt municipalities and firms

If state-owned power utility Eskom hikes electricity tariffs almost 20%, businesses and municipal consumers will be severely affected.

"The impact on municipal consumers will be far worse than on direct customers. There are many municipalities that can’t pay Eskom as it is. People who don’t have money will think of ways of bypassing their [electricity] meters," energy expert Chris Yelland

On Monday, Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said Eskom would submit its final revenue application to the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) for 2018-19 by the end of June.

A confidential draft tariff application, sent to the Treasury and the South African Local Government Association (Salga) in April, shows that Eskom planned to charge its clients an average 19.9% more in tariffs. Municipalities could pay 27.3% more for bulk electricity purchases.

Eskom has received responses from the Treasury and Salga and must now incorporate these into its final revenue application to Nersa.

In 2016, Nersa confirmed an average 2.2% tariff increase for the 2017-18 financial year, which was effective from April 1. Municipalities will experience an average 0.3% hike from July 1.

This decision by the regulator was based on a five-year tariff calculation system, informed by what it deems "allowable revenue". Eskom was able to make corrections over the five years to recoup additional revenue it could demonstrate it was entitled to over and above the agreed 8% tariff increase.

The five-year period will end in March 2018, which is why Eskom is now preparing for its next application.

Nersa has agreed that Eskom must make a revenue application for a single financial year, pending the outcome of a court case expected to clarify the regulatory clearing account (RCA) mechanism, used to recover retrospective revenue.

"In order to meet the relevant legislative and regulatory requirements, the Eskom Board had approved a draft revenue application for consultation with the Salga and the National Treasury, which was submitted to the two organisations during April 2017," Eskom said in a statement on Monday.

"The Municipal Finance Management Act requires Eskom to consult with these entities before submitting its final revenue application to Nersa. They are allowed 40 days to provide comments. The responses from the Salga and National Treasury are being considered."

TMG Digital