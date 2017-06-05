The only problem with state-owned entities is a lapse in governance‚ according to Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba.

Speaking at the Ekurhuleni Investment Conference on Monday‚ Gigaba said: “Often we talk ourselves down in a whole lot of ways. If you look at most of our SOEs‚ they actually are functioning very well.”

“Even those who have one or two problems are making a significant contribution to the economy.”

He added that Eskom has massive investment programmes with three new power stations coming up that will power the SA economy.

“You would be made to believe that all is not well with our state-owned entities.”

He explained that the first problem to fix is the governance of SOEs.

“Problems are created by a lapse of governance… because of the shareholder dropping the ball by not ensuring companies where they are shareholders are not governed as well as they should be.”