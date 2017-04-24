Energy fund chairman gives PetroSA board marching orders

Central Energy Fund (CEF) chairman Luvo Makasi has told the board of troubled state-owned oil company PetroSA to resign with immediate effect.

Leadership and management instability have plagued CEF subsidiary PetroSA, which has suffered huge financial losses over the past three years.

The shake-up comes two months after Makasi’s appointment as CEF chairman.

In a letter sent to the board at the end of March, Makasi said the CEF had been concerned for some time about the strategic direction, financial standing and management of PetroSA.

