Eskom defaulters not new to debt

For the rest, supply interruptions would begin this week. The power utility recently won a court bid to cut bulk electricity supply to municipalities in the Free State that collectively owed it R700m by December.

It also planned to cut off defaulting municipalities in North West, a move it put on hold after a court case brought by lobby group AfriForum.

The High Court in Pretoria dismissed AfriForum’s bid to interdict the utility from implementing the cuts, which would affect residents who were up to date with their municipal bills, the proceeds of which municipalities expended elsewhere. Municipalities in the province have subsequently submitted rescheduled payment plans.

Eskom said it still needed to recover up to R10.2bn, up from R6bn in just eight months.

Interim CEO Matshela Koko has said Eskom had attempted to obtain payment from the "municipal equitable share", but the Treasury did not acquiesce to the request.

Tyantsi said doing so would have been unconstitutional.

"Each sphere of government is entitled to their share of national-raised revenue, as articulated in the annual Division of Revenue Act," she said.

"This implies that what Eskom is requesting will be unconstitutional and cannot be done. The Eskom debt cannot be offset against the allocation due to municipalities, as the equitable share is mainly set aside to supplement free basic services to the poorest of the poor."

The Treasury believes municipalities’ inability to pay creditors within 30 days showed they adopted unfunded budgets, had cash flow challenges owing to economic circumstances, mismanaged funds or failed to implement credit control policies effectively.

"The National Treasury still maintains that the process undertaken during 2015 is the most effective with regard to not penalising the paying consumer, but rather to place pressure on the municipality to manage their financial affairs more efficiently," Tyantsi said.

"National Treasury appreciates the challenges Eskom encounters [with] payment by municipalities and other departments. It is continuously committed to engage on finding solutions that will minimise the impact on Eskom."