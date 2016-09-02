Energy Department to hold talks on deregulating liquid fuels

THE Department of Energy will soon be opening discussions with the petroleum industry on deregulating liquid fuels, Tseliso Maqubela, deputy director-general of petroleum and petroleum product regulation in the department, said on Friday.

He said deregulation would allow the market to set prices that would encourage investment in upgrading SA’s refinery capacity, which would address the challenge around cleaner fuels.

He was responding to a warning from South African Petroleum Industry Association (Sapia) chairperson Maurice Radebe at a Sapia annual report breakfast that without government incentives and cost recovery allowances for investment in making cleaner fuels, SA’s petroleum refining industry would go the same way as its textiles and steel.

SA’s textiles and steel industries were hit by competition from cheaper imports, particularly from China. The government is putting protective tariffs in place for local steel manufacturers but the local textile industry is a fraction of what it was 30 years ago.

Radebe said imports of 50 parts per million (PPM) diesel and higher-octane petrol were increasing as local refineries could not produce as much as required.

Radebe said the introduction of cleaner fuels 2, which refers to new, lower-sulphur liquid fuels, required an upgrade to SA’s refineries, which would cost billions of rand. SA’s six refineries had a total of 703,000 barrels a day of nameplate capacity.

He said the industry sought incentives and cost recovery for their investment in refinery upgrades. The National Treasury had assisted with accelerated depreciation but this would not be enough.

Policy certainty was critical. The cleaner fuels 2 programme was launched eight years ago for implementation in 2017 but at this point nothing was moving forward.

Maqubela said some of the policy delays resulted from the department’s focus on electricity issues until recently, since decision-making was centralised. The department was working on an integrated energy plan that would be presented to Parliament shortly and it would present scenarios for both imports and the local refining of liquid fuels.

Maqubela said a decision had to be made on building a new refinery in SA. "We cannot have a resilient petroleum sector unless it is underpinned by a robust refining sector because SA is far from other production centres," Maqubela said.

He said it was not optimal to be either entirely self-sufficient or entirely dependent on imports, but to have the facilities in place for both.

He said engagements with the industry so far had been "less than robust" and that had to be improved.

Radebe said Sapia’s current activities included finalising the national oil spill response strategy, promoting black empowerment and skills development in the industry, and engaging with the Department of the Environmental Affairs and the National Treasury on climate change and carbon tax plans.

One of the challenges for security of supply was delays in completing Transnet’s multi-product pipeline. Radebe said Sapia had been assured it would be completed in November but there were doubts this could be achieved. These delays were causing huge challenges for the industry.