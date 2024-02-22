Caxton warns of big interim earnings drop
22 February 2024 - 17:22
Printing and publishing group Caxton expects to report a drop in interim earnings of up to a third for the period to December 2023.
On Thursday, the group said headline earnings per share (HEPS) — which strip out the effects of one-off financial events — are expected to be 83c-87c per share, translating to a decrease of 4.1%-8.5%, compared with the previous comparable period’s 90.7c per share...
