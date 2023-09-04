Pre-election stimulus spending a green shoot for Bidvest
But the diversified conglomerate may be in for a harsh reality check as the Treasury looks for ways to cut spending
04 September 2023 - 22:49
Bidvest, a nearly R100bn bellwether of the SA economy, profited handsomely in the year to the end of June and showered investors with hefty dividend payouts, thanks to a surge in demand for renewables, improved travel and a surprise uptick in basic infrastructure services from municipalities.
However, the diversified conglomerate may be in for a harsh reality check as the Treasury looks for ways to cut spending to cope with lower revenue collection in a weak economy...
