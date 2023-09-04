Bidvest has delivered upbeat profit growth, with annual headline earnings per share rising 24.5%. This comes as the industrial conglomerate recorded growth across all of its seven divisions. Business Day TV caught up with the company’s CEO, Mpumi Madisa, for further insight on its full-year performance.
WATCH: Bidvest posts a profit bump
Business Day TV speaks to Bidvest CEO Mpumi Madisa
