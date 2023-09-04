Companies

WATCH: Bidvest posts a profit bump

Business Day TV speaks to Bidvest CEO Mpumi Madisa

04 September 2023 - 20:22
Mpumi Madisa, CEO: Bidvest Picture: SUPPLIED
Mpumi Madisa, CEO: Bidvest Picture: SUPPLIED

Bidvest has delivered upbeat profit growth, with annual headline earnings per share rising 24.5%. This comes as the industrial conglomerate recorded growth across all of its seven divisions. Business Day TV caught up with the company’s CEO, Mpumi Madisa, for further insight on its full-year performance.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

