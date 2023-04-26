Teck Resources first-quarter profit misses forecasts

Investors are concerned about further strain on the US banking sector, while Big Tech results spur Wall Street
Cheaper cargoes and higher margins for exported refined products drive the Southeast Asian nation’s diversification
Attempts to revive crucial commuter transport corridor have been thwarted by gangsterism and extortion
Sivuyile Ngodwana took pot shots at the previous DA-led administration, saying it failed to deliver services
Mining company suffers from lower prices, weak copper and zinc sales and higher expenses
Improved efficiencies and competition in regulated sectors would help to lower inflation, review says
Top commerce diplomat Wamkele Mene is trying to sell the benefits of intracontinental dealing to governments and businesspeople
City will soon have the most hotel rooms anywhere in the world, excluding China
Sundowns back in the groove with win over Richards Bay
We pick our top five trends from the runway, to shop now
Canadian miner Teck Resources, the target of an unsolicited takeover bid by Glencore, narrowly missed first-quarter estimates on Wednesday, hit by lower prices, weak copper and zinc sales and higher expenses.
Teck reported adjusted profit of C$1.81 a share (R33 a share) for the three months to March 31, compared with an average analyst estimate of C$1.82, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
The Vancouver-based miner has repeatedly rejected approaches from Swiss miner and trader Glencore, pushing ahead with a proposed restructuring plan that would lead to the spinning off of its metallurgical coal business to focus on copper and zinc.
The bid and its rejection come as mining companies scramble to secure supply of copper and other metals critical to the green energy transition.
Teck is scheduled to release results of shareholder votes on its restructuring plan at the AGM later in the day. The vote could be postponed if the company says it won’t receive enough support.
The miner operates under a dual-class structure that requires approval from two-thirds of shareholders on both sides.
Glencore has said that there is no deal if shareholders vote in favour of Teck's split.
Some Teck shareholders have already cast their votes. Canada’s CPPI pension fund voted against the split at the weekend then switched to vote in favour of the move, its website shows.
China Investment Corporation (CIC), the largest holder of Teck’s common stock, hasn’t disclosed its vote.
Big investors such as Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, asset managers Janus Henderson, Letko Brosseau, and LGIM, as well as Teck mining partner Sumitomo Metals, have said they will vote in favour of the split.
Proxy advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis have recommended that shareholders oppose the plan and Toronto-based Waratah Capital Advisors has said it voted against the move.
Teck’s quarterly gross profit for its copper business fell 42.1% after a drop in sales volumes and average realised copper prices.
Copper prices fell about 10% during the first quarter, pressured by a slower-than-expected economic rebound in top consumer China and signs of a global economic slowdown.
Teck reported a revenue decline of 18% to C$3.785bn.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Teck Resources first-quarter profit misses forecasts
Mining company suffers from lower prices, weak copper and zinc sales and higher expenses
Canadian miner Teck Resources, the target of an unsolicited takeover bid by Glencore, narrowly missed first-quarter estimates on Wednesday, hit by lower prices, weak copper and zinc sales and higher expenses.
Teck reported adjusted profit of C$1.81 a share (R33 a share) for the three months to March 31, compared with an average analyst estimate of C$1.82, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
The Vancouver-based miner has repeatedly rejected approaches from Swiss miner and trader Glencore, pushing ahead with a proposed restructuring plan that would lead to the spinning off of its metallurgical coal business to focus on copper and zinc.
The bid and its rejection come as mining companies scramble to secure supply of copper and other metals critical to the green energy transition.
Teck is scheduled to release results of shareholder votes on its restructuring plan at the AGM later in the day. The vote could be postponed if the company says it won’t receive enough support.
The miner operates under a dual-class structure that requires approval from two-thirds of shareholders on both sides.
Glencore has said that there is no deal if shareholders vote in favour of Teck's split.
Some Teck shareholders have already cast their votes. Canada’s CPPI pension fund voted against the split at the weekend then switched to vote in favour of the move, its website shows.
China Investment Corporation (CIC), the largest holder of Teck’s common stock, hasn’t disclosed its vote.
Big investors such as Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, asset managers Janus Henderson, Letko Brosseau, and LGIM, as well as Teck mining partner Sumitomo Metals, have said they will vote in favour of the split.
Proxy advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis have recommended that shareholders oppose the plan and Toronto-based Waratah Capital Advisors has said it voted against the move.
Teck’s quarterly gross profit for its copper business fell 42.1% after a drop in sales volumes and average realised copper prices.
Copper prices fell about 10% during the first quarter, pressured by a slower-than-expected economic rebound in top consumer China and signs of a global economic slowdown.
Teck reported a revenue decline of 18% to C$3.785bn.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Teck Resources should remain headquartered in Canada, says finance minister
Glencore CEO Gary Nagle goes again for deal of his lifetime
Glencore reports fall in copper, zinc and nickel output
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.