WATCH: Crypto struggles to recover from FTX collapse

Business Day TV speaks to Marius Reitz from Luno

08 December 2022 - 21:45
Luno is assessing regulatory regimes in all 50 states to allow for its rollout in the course of the year, said Marius Reitz, its general manager for Africa. Picture: SUPPLIED
Luno is assessing regulatory regimes in all 50 states to allow for its rollout in the course of the year, said Marius Reitz, its general manager for Africa. Picture: SUPPLIED

After weeks of turmoil bitcoin is still struggling to recover from the fallout of FTX’s collapse, trading below the $17 000 mark. Business Day TV discussed the moves paying out with Marius Reitz from Luno.

