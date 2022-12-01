Signals from the Fed that the pace of US rate hikes may begin to slow lifted global markets, but the rand and local bonds missed out as the Phala Phala report took centre stage
The establishment of a loss & damage fund points to some progress
SA can’t ‘leave it to 4,000 bribed and compromised delegates at an ANC conference to choose the future of our country’
A recent survey by the Social Research Foundation highlighting voters' support for the ANC and their trust of the DA may yet serve as the spur for a coalition government
Business Day TV talks to Mia Kruger from Kruger International
Absa’s PMI data showed that manufacturing activity expanded in November as business activity and new orders improved
The government’s six-month ban on the export of scrap metal could depress prices amid local glut
Country’s research and quantum computing capabilities are especially important to US space defences, according to US military officials
Socceroos cannot be underestimated, coach Scaloni warns
Dreams of becoming Roark turn into infantile temper tantrums when he does not get his way
Mia Kruger from Kruger International joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Wednesday afternoon's market performance.
Mia Kruger from Kruger International joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Wednesday afternoon’s market performance.
