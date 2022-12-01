Companies

BUSINESS LUNCH MARKETS

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Mia Kruger from Kruger International

01 December 2022 - 13:22 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Mia Kruger from Kruger International joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Wednesday afternoon’s market performance.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
‘Fictitious’ loan puts Spar CEO under the ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Distell in a spin over diplomatic booze sales
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Standard Bank’s David Munro resigns after 27 ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Bumper Black Friday sees the well-heeled splash ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
GMB takes charge at gaming group GPI
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.