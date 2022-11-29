Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Coalitions enforce co-operation for the good of society and represent democracy at work
The official opposition will not enter into government with parties such as the EFF that do not share its ‘core principles’
Coalitions are fragile in that they are not defined by a legislative process that can provide the kind of stability coalitions need
The group plans to deliver net profit upwards of R2.5bn in 2025 while CEO Kennedy Bungane says a 'pre-IPO' might be on the cards for mid-2023
Sustained load-shedding is cited as one of the stumbling blocks for economic growth and positive investor sentiment
Sign-ups were averaging more than 2-million per day in the past seven days since November 16, new owner says in a tweet
Beijing is accelerating its nuclear expansion
Binotto ends a 28-year stint with Ferrari, including serving as team principal of the F1 team since 2019
The latest Trafic's cabin can be turned into into a mobile office, with enough space for a laptop and an A4-size swivel stand
Vukile Property Fund has given its shareholders a reason to smile. The real estate investment trust (Reit) has hiked its interim dividend by nearly 17%. This is as the group managed a 6.6% rise in net asset value despite the high interest rate environment. Business Day TV unpacked the performance in greater detail with company CEO Laurence Rapp.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Vukile delivers double-digit interim dividend
Business Day TV speaks to Vukile Property Fund CEO Laurence Rapp
Vukile Property Fund has given its shareholders a reason to smile. The real estate investment trust (Reit) has hiked its interim dividend by nearly 17%. This is as the group managed a 6.6% rise in net asset value despite the high interest rate environment. Business Day TV unpacked the performance in greater detail with company CEO Laurence Rapp.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
WATCH: Capital Appreciation rides wave of strong demand
WATCH: SA’s cement industry crumbling under challenges
WATCH: African print fabric in the global spotlight
WATCH: What’s next for Sirius Real Estate?
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.