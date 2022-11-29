Companies

WATCH: Capital Appreciation rides wave of strong demand

Business Day TV talks to Capital Appreciation joint CEO Brad Sacks

29 November 2022 - 20:14
Picture: 123RF/ ALBERT YURALAITS

Strong demand for Capital Appreciation’s products and services continues to propel the fintech group forward. Joint CEO Brad Sacks joined Business Day TV to discuss the group’s interim performance

