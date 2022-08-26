×

Watch: Women and investing — closing the gender gap

Business Day TV spoke to Jeanette Marais, deputy CEO of Momentum Metropolitan Holdings

26 August 2022 - 19:01 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/128942575
Picture: 123RF/128942575

Financial disparity between men and women still exists. Business Day TV discussed the gender pay gap with Jeanette Marais, deputy CEO of Momentum Metropolitan Holdings.

The gender pay gap results in women earning less and being promoted less often, which affects their investment journey.

