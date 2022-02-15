WEBINAR | Climate change: A Critical Conversation with Millen-Zs

Southern Africa is warming at twice the rate of the rest of the world, according to the Centre for Environmental Rights. Climate change is here, it is real, and it will affect younger generations, women and children most profoundly.

“If we continue the way we are going, we can expect a catalogue of catastrophes from extreme heat stress, extreme weather events, rising sea levels, crop failures and food insecurity to various forms of economic collapse and social conflict. We have to change our path,” says CEO of Sanlam Investments Nersan Naidoo.

That’s why Sanlam Investments is hosting a series of Critical Conversations in 2022 to tackle the dynamics of sustainability and impact investing.

These virtual thought-leadership sessions aim to drive critical thinking and learning by bringing together new or unknown perspectives, says Naidoo.

The first webinar in the series, titled “Climate for Social’s Sake”, is taking place on February 21 and will feature an all-female panel of young climate activists. Together, they will explore questions such as:

How can citizens and investors contribute to climate action?;

What types of climate solutions do we need to implement in SA?; and

Why is it important for Millen-Z’s to actively participate in driving climate action?

The panel includes: