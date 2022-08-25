×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

Yara to slash ammonia output as gas prices soar

Smaller volumes will be supplied to the soil, sending high food prices even higher in Europe

25 August 2022 - 17:13 Louise Rasmussen and Terje Solsvik
A worker walks at the Yara ammonia plant in Porsgrunn, Norway August 9, 2017. Picture taken August 9 2017. REUTERS/LEFTERIS KARAGIANNOPOULOS
A worker walks at the Yara ammonia plant in Porsgrunn, Norway August 9, 2017. Picture taken August 9 2017. REUTERS/LEFTERIS KARAGIANNOPOULOS

Norway’s Yara, one of the world’s largest fertiliser makers, is slashing ammonia production due to soaring gas prices, raising questions about Europe’s ability to produce enough fertiliser for its crops.        

Ammonia plays a key role in the manufacturing of fertiliser. Without it, crop yields will deteriorate because nutrients removed from soil during harvesting are not replenished.

Yara has repeatedly warned that the world faces an extreme food supply shock due to a combination of high gas prices, the war in major grains producer Ukraine, and sanctions on fertiliser producer Russia.

Fertilisers require large amounts of energy to be produced. Manufacturers such as Yara use gas for the process. Gas prices have surged almost 40% in August and nearly 300% in 2022.

“That is going to lead to a bit lesser volume supplied on the soil. And basically, in short, the long-term implication is higher food prices,” said Berenberg analyst Adrien Tamagno.

Yara began reducing ammonia production earlier in the year. It will only be using around 35% of its European ammonia capacity after its latest cuts, the company said on Thursday.

“We’ve basically never seen prices high enough to defend production at these cost levels,” said Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Magnus Melvær Rasmussen. “It’s not looking good and that’s a problem for farmers, for food production and for food security.”

Farmers will still be able to import fertiliser from outside Europe but it will be more expensive, analysts say. Alternatively, European fertiliser could be produced using ammonia exported from elsewhere.

Yara will use imported ammonia, where feasible, to meet customer demand, it said on Thursday.

“It’s hard to see that you would be able to replace everything that’s potentially missing,” said Rasmussen.

Yara is one of several European chemical companies that have curtailed ammonia output. Germany’s SKW Piesteritz and BASF cut some production earlier in the year.

The trend accelerated this week. Grupa Azoty, Poland’s biggest chemicals firm, will limit fertiliser production, it said on Wednesday, citing an “extraordinary and unprecedented” rise in gas prices.

CF Fertilisers UK, a subsidiary of CF Industries Holdings,  is temporarily halting ammonia production at its Billingham Complex due to high natural gas and carbon prices, it said on Wednesday.

Shares in Yara were up 2.6% at midmorning, outperforming Oslo’s benchmark index.

Reuters

Europe faces a freezing winter of discontent

A worsening cost-of-living crisis is expected to fuel protests throughout the EU
World
1 hour ago

Oil falls on easing fears of Opec+ output cut

Brent crude futures fell 40c to $99.82 a barrel, while the US WTI crude futures contract was down 27c at $93.47 a barrel
Markets
1 day ago

The high cost of Russia’s deadly war

Tens of thousands dead and wounded, millions displaced and economic strife across the world
World
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Richemont frees itself from half its online ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Inflation is starting to taper off, says Bidcorp ...
Companies
3.
Novel technique offers a lifeline to Sasol’s ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Invasion, inflation and the incredible shrinking ...
Companies / Investors Monthly
5.
Standard Bank’s pay-as-you-earn business loan ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.