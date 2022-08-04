Business Day TV spoke to Caroline Cremen from AdviceWorx
The company has yet to acknowledge its role in SA’s state capture during the Zuma years
Baldwin Neshunzhi says former spy boss’s call surprised him as public protector did not complain to him about his work
Current parties are unable to change enough to regain the public’s trust, says member of 20 years
Business Day TV speaks to senior banks analyst at Intellidex, Nolwandle Mthombeni
The drop in June’s electricity production sends a pitiable message to investors when Africa's most industrialised economy experiences outages of between six and 12 hours a day
Imported models keep the brand afloat while its flooded factory is repaired, and Chery delivers a surprise
The results reflect growing acrimony towards President Macky Sall amid rising food and fuel costs
Phiwokuhle Mnguni makes SA history with women’s boxing medal
The Kenyan-made bike has a starting price of just R25,000 and no fuel costs
Tackling your questions in this episode of Stock Watch are independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Stock Picks
Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
Tackling your questions in this episode of Stock Watch are independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.