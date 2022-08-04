×

Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital

04 August 2022 - 21:50
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Tackling your questions in this episode of Stock Watch are independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital.

